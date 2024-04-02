Akron officer shoots, injures 15-year-old boy after 911 call reporting he was pointing gun at houses

A 15-year-old boy was shot by an Akron Police officer Monday after a female caller reported a man pulling out a gun and pointing it at houses in the area, according to a news release from the department.

The officer, a nine-year veteran of Akron Police, responded and found the teen near the intersection of Brittain Road and Ottawa, the release states. The officer fired a single shot, striking the boy. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The name of the boy who was shot is being withheld at this time, police said.

The officer involved has been placed on paid leave, and the Ohio BCI will conduct an investigation, officials said.

“At the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation,” the release continues. “A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The results of their investigation will be provided to the police chief and the City of Akron Police Auditor for their review.”

The incident remains under investigation, and Akron Police said no additional information is available at this time.