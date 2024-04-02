Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron officer shoots, injures 15-year-old boy after 911 call reporting he was pointing gun at houses

Teen was struck once, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injury
Akron Police Logo 3.jpg
Joe McGee
File Image.
Akron Police Logo 3.jpg
Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 22:18:42-04

A 15-year-old boy was shot by an Akron Police officer Monday after a female caller reported a man pulling out a gun and pointing it at houses in the area, according to a news release from the department.

The officer, a nine-year veteran of Akron Police, responded and found the teen near the intersection of Brittain Road and Ottawa, the release states. The officer fired a single shot, striking the boy. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The name of the boy who was shot is being withheld at this time, police said.

The officer involved has been placed on paid leave, and the Ohio BCI will conduct an investigation, officials said.

“At the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation,” the release continues. “A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The results of their investigation will be provided to the police chief and the City of Akron Police Auditor for their review.”

The incident remains under investigation, and Akron Police said no additional information is available at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!