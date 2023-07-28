Akron opening 4 cooling centers due to Friday's heat

The City of Akron announced it will be opening four cooling centers on Friday to help residents beat the heat.

From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Lawton, Mason Park, Patterson Park, and Summit Lake community centers will be open to the public.

“We are extending hours at four locations to ensure residents of all ages can escape the heat, even in the evening,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “We also encourage all our residents to check in on their neighbors and family members who may be vulnerable to these high temperatures and take steps to keep children and pets well hydrated, rested, and out of the sun.”

Water will be available for anyone who needs it.

