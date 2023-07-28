Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron opening 4 cooling centers due to Friday's heat

Akron air quality
News 5
Low visibility in Akron due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
Akron air quality
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 09:26:05-04

The City of Akron announced it will be opening four cooling centers on Friday to help residents beat the heat.

From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Lawton, Mason Park, Patterson Park, and Summit Lake community centers will be open to the public.

“We are extending hours at four locations to ensure residents of all ages can escape the heat, even in the evening,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “We also encourage all our residents to check in on their neighbors and family members who may be vulnerable to these high temperatures and take steps to keep children and pets well hydrated, rested, and out of the sun.”

Water will be available for anyone who needs it.

RELATED: Heat Advisory issued for Friday across all of Northeast Ohio

Akron weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.