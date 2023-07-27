Watch Now
Heat Advisory issued for Friday across all of Northeast Ohio

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Northeast Ohio on Friday.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 27, 2023
A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Northeast Ohio on Friday as temperatures soar into the 90s with the Heat Index reaching the hundreds.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This is the second time that temperatures will hit the 90-degree mark this year.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

