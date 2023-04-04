Akron Police arrest suspected serial rapist

A 24-year-old ride-share driver has been arrested in Akron for allegedly raping several women since 2020.

According to police, Mohamed Reeda is a ride-share driver who lured women into his car under false pretenses, took them to isolated places and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Reeda, who was arrested on Thursday, is facing multiple charges, including rape and abduction. According to police, there have been at least eight victims since 2020. Captain David Laughlin said there could be additional victims.

Laughlin told News 5 that physical evidence linked Reeda to a recent incident.

Reeda's bond has been set at $1 million.