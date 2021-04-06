Akron police believe man may have suffered a medical episode before fatal rollover crash

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police believe a medical episode may have contributed to a fatal rollover crash that killed a 40-year-old man.

Traffic investigators with the department responded at around 6:10 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Horizon Drive.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling southwest on Horizon Drive approaching Amber Hills Drive when the driver slowly rolled through a stop sign.

The vehicle continued and rolled over an embankment on the west side of Amber Hills, causing it to flip on its side.

The 40-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

