AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is recruiting people with passion and a heart to serve their community as an officer in the department.

While there is a shortage of police officers in departments across Northeast Ohio, Lt. Michael Miller said that doesn’t change the department's standards to find the best candidates who are willing “to put the needs of others before their own.”

Applicants from all diverse life experiences, whether related to their ethnicity, religious affiliation or sexual orientation, are encouraged to apply.

“We believe the greater we're able to achieve some of those aspects of that [experiences], it also puts us in line with very much the demographic of what our community is currently assembled, as in terms of the demographic of the city," he said.

Miller said all departments across the state are looking for the best applicants, creating competition between agencies.

The deadline to apply to become an Akron police officer is Friday, June 24. The department, in collaboration with the Akron Urban League, is conducting test study sessions for the exam.

The sessions will be held at the Akron Urban League on June 28, June 30, July 5 and July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We are looking for people, good human beings, people, not people that have had a perfect set of circumstances, but people that have grown, people that have a desire for other people and to make other people's situations better when they enter into that space,” Miller said.

