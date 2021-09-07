Akron police found grenade during welfare check; bomb squad called in

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police conducting a welfare check on Monday night were confronted with the unexpected when they found a grenade in a home on the city's West Side.

It happened in the 900 block of Mull Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police were sent to the home because the resident hadn't been seen in more than a week. When officers arrived, there were signs of a break-in—the front door was ajar, the house was ransacked and a window was broken at the back of the home.

While searching inside the home, officers found what appeared to be a grenade. The bomb squad was called into deal with the potential explosive. Bomb squad members checked out the device, and it was found to be inactive.

Police said the resident was found safe in Medina County.

The burglary remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.