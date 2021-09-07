Watch
Akron police found grenade during welfare check; bomb squad called in

Grenade was inactive
Joe McGee
Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:16:44-04

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police conducting a welfare check on Monday night were confronted with the unexpected when they found a grenade in a home on the city's West Side.

It happened in the 900 block of Mull Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police were sent to the home because the resident hadn't been seen in more than a week. When officers arrived, there were signs of a break-in—the front door was ajar, the house was ransacked and a window was broken at the back of the home.

While searching inside the home, officers found what appeared to be a grenade. The bomb squad was called into deal with the potential explosive. Bomb squad members checked out the device, and it was found to be inactive.

Police said the resident was found safe in Medina County.

The burglary remains under investigation.

