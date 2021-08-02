Akron police find modified handgun, pound of marijuana during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after Akron police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found more than a pound of marijuana in his vehicle and a modified handgun he had thrown out the window.

The traffic stop happened on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue.

Authorities said Jordan Payne, of Akron, "committed a traffic violation and was observed throwing a handgun out the window." When police located the gun, they found it had been modified to be fully automatic. Additionally, 498 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Payne was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, Payne is charged with the following:

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony

Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony

Carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony

Trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony

Drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony

Payne has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.