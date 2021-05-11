Akron police investigating after 71-year-old woman dies in crash on Cedar Street

AKRON, Ohio — A 71-year-old woman from Akron was killed after the vehicle she was driving veered off the road and struck a tree on West Cedar Street in Akron Monday.

Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of West Cedar Street.

Officers determined the 71-year-old woman, who was driving a 2011 Kia Optima at the time, was traveling east on West Cedar in the right lane when she went off the road and struck a tree in front of a home.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine if a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor at this time.

