Akron Police investigating deadly shooting on Haynes Street

A man sitting in car in the driveway of an Akron home was fatally shot Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Haynes Street around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old man unresponsive in the car.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say it appears that an unknown person or persons opened fire on the man's car as he was pulling in the driveway. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

A resident several hundred feet away in the 400 block of W. Bartges Street reported their home was hit by bullets. A nearby parked car was also hit.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

