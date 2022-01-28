Akron police investigating fatal crash involving car, Metro RTA bus

AKRON, Ohio — A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead yesterday after being transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital following a crash involving his 2006 PT Cruiser and a Metro RTA bus.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a bus stop near W. Cedar and Bell streets.

According to police, the man was driving east when he struck the back of the bus, which was sitting stationary at the stop.

The bus driver, a 49-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, police said. A 53-year-old male bus passenger also sustained minor injuries.

Police said a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash. Speed and alcohol use are not considered contributing factors to the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

