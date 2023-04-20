Akron police investigating fatal shooting of DoorDash delivery driver

A 22-year-old driver for DoorDash was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Authorities say the driver got into an argument around 11 p.m. in the Highland Square neighborhood and around a half hour later headed to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Timber Trail to make a delivery.

The driver was shot when he got out of his vehicle, and according to authorities, he was followed to that location and ambushed.

Authorities pieced together what happened from a witness who was with the man when everything happened. Police also used Flock cameras and other technology to determine what happened.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. His name has not been released yet.

Authorities said two people were arrested Thursday morning on Tyler Street. Both individuals have been charged with felonious assault, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.