Akron police investigating homicide of 38-year-old man outside of Oasis Bar

AKRON — A 38-year-old-man was found dead outside of a bar from an apparent gunshot wound in the North Akron neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Howard Street around 2:15 a.m., after reports of shots fired outside of the Oasis Bar. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police said based on early information the shooting stemmed from a fight involving multiple people outside of the bar. During the fight, shots were fired, striking the victim and resulting in his death, the release stated.

Lieutenant Michael A. Miller | Akron Police Department Photos of the crime scene outside of Oasis Bar in Akron on June 19, 2022.

At least one handgun was taken as evidence relating to the shooting, police said.

Councilwoman Tara Samples released the following statement about the recent homicide in her ward:

Gun violence in this City is becoming a never ending cycle that no one should be okay with. Residents need to speak up and speak out before gun violence comes knocking on your door. Thoughts and prayers are warranted however, a real plan of action is long overdue. Enough is enough

This incident remains under investigation and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

