Akron police investigating homicide of 38-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl injured

AKRON, Ohio — A 38-year-old woman was found dead and a 5-year-old child was injured from apparent gunshot wounds in Akron on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Brittain Road after neighbors called reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and the child injured inside of an apartment complex. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.

The child was transported to Akron Children's Hospital where she was treated for a "non-life threatening gunshot wound."

No arrests have been made and Akron police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

