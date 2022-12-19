Akron police investigating homicide of 42-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead inside of a home due to multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of 29 Street SW to check on the welfare of a man after a caller went to the home and found him unresponsive, the release said.

When officers arrived on scene, they declared the man dead.

Detectives searched the area and recovered numerous pieces of evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

