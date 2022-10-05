Akron police investigating homicide of a 58-year-old man from apparent gunshot near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old man was found dead by an apparent gunshot wound at a residence in a neighborhood in Akron Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Sumner Street around 1 p.m. after an altercation between a 22-year-old man and the victim, the release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The 22-year-old man was detained and identified as the shooter, and then police transported him to the station for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

All callers and texters can remain anonymous.

