Akron police investigating man's 'sudden death'

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue Thursday around 11 a.m. for a man down inside a garage.

The man was unresponsive when officers arrived. EMS responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are not known at this time," police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.