Akron police investigating robbery, shootings that happened Tuesday

Akron police detectives are looking into three separate incidents—two shootings and a robbery—that happened Tuesday.

Non-injury shooting

Just before noon, police said that two people went to the station to report a shooting. According to police, the individuals said they were in the 1600 block of Claudia Avenue to talk to a person about their car being tampered with when someone came out of the house and shot at them and their vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the victims' car was struck several times by gunfire.

Robbery

The next incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at a gym in the 1500 block of S. Hawkins Avenue. Police responded to the location for a robbery.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim said he saw three younger males loitering outside the business as he was sitting in his car before his shift started at work. When he got out and asked what they were doing, two of the males attacked him, grabbed his keys and ran off.

Police were able to find the three robbers a short time later and recover the man's keys. Two of the robbers are 16 years old and the third is 17 years old. All three have been charged with robbery and felonious assault.

Man shot while driving

At around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to Akron General Medical Center for a man who had been shot. The victim said he had been driving west on Kenmore Boulevard when someone started shooting at him, according to police.

The man's car was hit multiple times and he was struck once by a bullet. The man drove himself to the hospital for treatment and police were notified.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.