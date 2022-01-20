Akron police investigating 'senseless killing' of 21-year-old man on McKinley Avenue

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle in Akron Wednesday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

The victim, identified by the medical examiner as Donovan Clay, of Akron, was found at around 10:15 a.m. inside a parked car in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue.

EMS was called and transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy revealed his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of his death was a homicide.

"Investigators are on scene and working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident as well as seeking to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the senseless killing," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Shell casings and other evidence were found and collected at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

