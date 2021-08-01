Akron police investigating shootings at Sky Lounge bar that injured 2 people

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were injured, one critically, in shootings that occurred at the Sky Lounge bar in Akron early Saturday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 3:16 a.m., officers were called to the bar in the 400 block of East South Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. EMS transported the woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police said a 27-year-old man walked into Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side. He was transported to the hospital from outside of the bar by a good Samaritan after the vehicle he was previously being transported in crashed.

The man is currently being treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Police said preliminary information indicates that there were altercations both inside and outside of the bar around the same time. During the altercation inside of the bar, the woman was shot and during the altercation outside of the bar, the man was shot.

The incidents are being described as two separate shootings and the two people injured are not believed to have been the intended targets.

Akron police are seeking to identify the woman in the picture below, calling her a person of interest in the shooting that occurred inside of the bar.

Akron Police Department

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the two shootings or the identity of the person of interest is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

