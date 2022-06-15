Akron police looking for 3 vandals who destroyed windows, property at Shaw Jewish Community Center

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying three people who damaged property at the Shaw Jewish Community Center on May 30.

According to police, a male and two females pulled up to the facility, located at 750 White Pond Road, jumped a fence surrounding the pool and started breaking windows, using fire extinguishers and "spray-painting obscenities on the pool deck and signs." The trio also threw a trash can and umbrellas into the pool.

You can see the vandals in the player below:

Akron PD looking for 3 vandals who damaged Shaw JCC property

Anyone with information about the vandals' identities is asked to call police at 330-375-2464 or CrimeStoppers at 440-434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" and a tip to 274637.

