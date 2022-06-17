Akron police looking for man who allegedly robbed two stores on Copley Road minutes apart

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed two businesses on Copley Road minutes apart from each other Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded at around 2:25 p.m. to the first robbery at Family Dollar, located in the 900 block of Copley Road.

Store employees told police the robber walked into the store, took a pack of batteries and went to the cash register where he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money from the register.

He took an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the store in an unknown direction.

Police said they believe the same man robbed a second store about 15 minutes later. This time at Walgreens, located in the 1300 block of Copley Road.

The cashier said the man took out a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount, he fled the store.

He is described as being between 18 and 25 years old and standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches.

He was wearing a black mask, head covering, a green long-sleeve shirt and Nike sweatpants during the robberies, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.