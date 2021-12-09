Akron police looking for man who tried to rob 2 dollar stores

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police detectives are searching for a man who tried to rob a Family Dollar and a Dollar General Wednesday afternoon.

The first attempted robbery happened just before 2 p.m. at the Family Dollar, 19 N. Arlington Street. According to police, the man gave an employee a note demanding money but left without anything.

Just before 5 p.m., the man went into Dollar General, 700 S. Arlington Street and tried robbing that store. The clerk told police the man handed them a note stating he was armed and to give him money from the cash register. Police said the employee refused and the man left empty handed once again.

According to police, the man was wearing a mask, gray hoodie with black sleeves and red pants.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

