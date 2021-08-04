Akron police looking for woman who robbed Chase Bank Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio — An unknown woman robbed a bank in Akron Tuesday and police could use your help identifying her.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Chase Bank in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

"Based on information developed at the scene, the suspect entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money and indicated she had a gun, though no weapon was seen," police said. The teller gave her an undisclosed amount of money.

The department received a 911 call from the bank, but when officers arrived the woman was already gone, having left the area in a maroon sedan.

The woman is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium to heavy build. She had on a medical mask, glasses, a Nike baseball hat and dark-colored clothing.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the robbery or the woman's identity to contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

