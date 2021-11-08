Akron police need help identifying woman killed by vehicle on I-76 Sunday night

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was killed after she walked into traffic on I-76 and was struck by a vehicle traveling west Sunday night.

Police said at 7:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on I-76 approaching the Wolf Ledges overpass when a female pedestrian stepped into the lane of traffic and was struck by the car.

The pedestrian was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she died.

Police said it’s unknown why the pedestrian walked onto the westbound lanes of I-76.

The pedestrian is described as a white female with brown hair and believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her identity or information about the crash is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2506.

