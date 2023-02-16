Akron Police officer charged for allegedly filming minors in the nude

An Akron Police officer is on leave after being arrested by Canton Police and being charged with 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor for allegedly filming minors in the nude without their knowledge, according to officials from Akron and Canton Police.

Mikel Dillon, a 15-month member of Akron Police, was arrested on Feb. 14 at about 9 p.m. by Canton Police after they issued felony warrants for his arrest, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett stated in a news release. He was taken into custody without incident.

A prosecutor confirmed to News 5’s Bob Jones that Dillon faces 21 charges for pandering obscenity involving a minor after he allegedly created obscene material when he filmed minors in various stages of nudity.

“I am beyond shocked by these charges against one of our employees,” Mylett said in the news release. “This alleged behavior is disgusting. Any person found to have engaged in this kind of behavior should be held accountable to the extent the law allows. I am confident the legal process will reveal the truth, either way, and justice will be served.”

After his arrest, Dillon was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, per departmental procedure and according to the union contract, pending a criminal indictment, the Akron Police news release states.

The City of Akron will conduct a separate internal investigation and the results will be provided to Chief Mylett for final review, his release states.

According to court records, Dillon is due in court for a hearing on Feb. 22.

