Akron Police search for driver in hit-skip that threw pedestrian 80 feet, causing life-threatening injuries

Akron Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian early Thursday morning, throwing her nearly 80 feet and causing life-threatening injuries.

At about 12:52 a.m., an unknown vehicle traveling east in the curb lane in the 200 block of East Market Street struck a 62-year-old woman who was crossing the roadway, according to a news release from Akron Police. She was thrown upon impact and sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle continued to drive east and left the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A witness to the incident described the vehicle as a silver SUV of unknown make or model.

Police said speed is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 33-375-2TIP. Information can also be provided anonymously to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS, or by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.