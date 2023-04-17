Watch Now
Akron Police searching for persons of interest, vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-skip

Akron Police
Images released by Akron Police Monday showing two persons of interest in a fatal hit-skip and the vehicle allegedly involved.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Akron Police have released photos of two people and a vehicle potentially involved in a deadly hit-and-run last week.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was crossing the street in the 700 block of West Market Street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

Police said the driver then fled the scene.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died.

Police said that during their investigation, the two people in the photo above were identified as potential persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-375-2490.

