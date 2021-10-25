Akron police searching for van stolen from hotel with $50,000 worth of musical equipment inside

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after they say a van was stolen from a hotel parking lot that contained over $50,000 worth of musical equipment belonging to a band.

Officers responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 40 block of Furnace Street for a reported theft.

A band member told officers that an unknown person or persons stole their Ford Econoline E350 van with an attached trailer.

The band member told police that the trailer contained over $50,000 of musical equipment and other merchandise.

The van was parked on the east side of The Courtyard Marriott and when the band member came outside, the van was missing.

The van is blue with a Pennsylvania plate number KMS2589.

The vehicle is still missing and police ask anyone who has seen it to call them at 330-375-2TIP.

