Akron police seeking info on house fire that killed 8-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police and Summit County CrimeStoppers are asking the public for information on a house fire that killed an 8-year-old girl on March 30.

Roniah Boswell Bartee, 8, of Barberton was discovered inside the home located in the 2000 block of 18th Street SW.

The girl's family said she was a second-grader at Akron Preparatory School. An aunt, Olivia Boswell, told News 5 that Roniah was a great kid who loved to dance and was "the shining star of or little family."

At the time of the fire, authorities said a cause was not determined and it wasn’t clear whether the duplex had working smoke detectors.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any leads or tips as to the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Fire Investigation Unit at 330-375-2214, the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

