16-year-old shot by police in Akron; non-life threatening injuries

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway in Akron after a police officer shot a 16-year-old boy on Saturday evening, according to a press release from Akron Police Department.

Officers heard gunshots around 6:20 p.m. while patrolling the area and responded to the 700 block of Longview Avenue, the release said. Police approached the backside of a residence to investigate the situation.

As officers approached the backside of the home, they found multiple men, one of which was armed with a handgun, the release said.

During the encounter, one officer shot his gun, hitting the 16-year-old, the release said. Immediately after, police administered emergency first aid and called for an ambulance.

The teen was later transported to Akron Children’s Hospital and in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury, the release said.

The officer who fired the round is a “nearly 9-year veteran” of the department, according to the release.

This same officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as part of departmental protocol.

The shooting remains under investigation.

