Akron police work to strengthen community bonds with Christmas with a Cop event

AKRON, Ohio — Members of the Akron Police Department spent Saturday morning spreading holiday cheer, taking local children shopping as part of the department's Christmas with a Cop event.

During the event, children had breakfast with officers before heading to Walmart in Fairlawn for a shopping spree.

Officers walked with the children around the store, picking out gifts for the children to take home with them.

The shopping trip was funded by ticket sales and donations to the department.

Akron police expected more than 300 children and officers to participate in the event.

