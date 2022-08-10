Akron provides $10,000 grants to small businesses impacted by pandemic

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron is providing financial help to small businesses impacted by the pandemic through one-time $10,000 grants.

The Small Business Relief Program will utilize $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Applications open on August 15 and are due by September 2. The grant program will be administered by the Greater Akron Chamber.

"The ARPA funding allows us to help these vital establishments to say in business right here in Akron and I could not be more excited to get these investments into the hands of our business owners," Mayor Dan Horrigan said.

In order to qualify, businesses must be for-profit, located within Akron, have two to 50 workers on the payroll, be current with income tax and property tax obligations, and be in operation before January 1, 2020.

Business owners must also describe how they've been negatively impacted due to a reduction in business activity or increase in supply chain costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or related health restrictions and orders.

The money can be used for rent or mortgage costs, payroll and benefits, utility costs, and investments to meet reopening guidelines such as purchasing personal protective equipment, or remote access equipment and connectivity.

An informational webinar will be hosted on Monday, August 15.

All program questions should be directed to the Greater Akron Chamber at AkronGrant@GreaterAkronChamber.org or via the program information line at (330) 237-1219.

