Akron Public Schools facing severe driver shortage

AKRON, Ohio — The continuing school bus driver shortage all across the state is being felt hard right here in Northeast Ohio. Akron school officials say the lack of drivers has put the district's transportation department near "collapse," according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Transportation Coordinator William Andexler told the ABJ the shortage is forcing parents to adjust their schedules to accommodate the different bus pick-up times for their children.

Akron schools are short 19 bus drivers this school year and between 50-60 van drivers, the ABJ reported. The district usually has around 160 van drivers.

According to the ABJ, other driving jobs such as Amazon are pulling potential bus candidates away. Additionally, rising COVID-19 cases in the state have some people hesitant to drive a vehicle with a large number of children in it, even if they are all wearing masks.

Earlier this year, Akron Public Schools installed a disinfecting mist system in its buses to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Other districts facing shortages

Barberton

Last week, Barberton City Schools suspended busing on the main bus routes until Oct. 7. Normal busing will resume on Monday, Oct. 11 since Oct. 8 is a teacher workday and students have the day off.

Bedford

Bedford City School District wants to hire about a dozen drivers but so far can’t fill the positions. So, everyone in the district who has a CDL license and the proper credentials is being asked to help drive.

Euclid

In Euclid, 25% of the bus drivers are off the job because of COVID-19 or COVID-19 protocols. District officials have asked the governor to deploy the Ohio National Guard to help transport children.

Norton

In Norton, staffers are pulling double duty to help get kids to school. School mechanics and transportation directors are busing children. Other staff members like coaches are working on getting their CDL's so they are able to drive the students.

Around Ohio

Roughly 9 out of 10 of Ohio’s 714 school districts are being impacted by a bus driver shortage, COVID or both, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

About 750,000 children ride the bus everyday in Ohio. Across the state, about 15,000 bus routes have been canceled or consolidated, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Gov. Mike DeWine's Office is now looking at ways for the state to help the districts in need.

