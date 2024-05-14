Akron Public Schools proposes to cut more than 200 jobs

Akron's Public Schools administration is proposing $24 million in cuts ahead of next school year, which includes the elimination of 285 positions.

"We remain committed to excellence in education despite financial challenges," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson. "Our decisions are guided by this commitment to provide an exceptional education for our scholars."

The reorganization plan cuts more than 66 classroom jobs, 58 non-classroom jobs, and 77 non-certified substitute teachers.

The plan represents around 6% of district staff.

The district said it needs to make adjustments to its spending after facing financial deficits in its five-year forecast.