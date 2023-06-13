Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron Public Schools to offer free meals for students this summer

Akron Public Schools
Akron Public Schools via Twitter
Akron Public Schools district logo.
Akron Public Schools
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:12:59-04

Akron Public Schools announced that the district will be offering free meals for students all summer long.

From June 12 until August 4, students who meet income guidelines for reduced lunch will be able to get a free lunch.

The program will run daily except for holidays and the week of July 3.

To learn more information, including locations and times, click here.

Akron isn't the only district providing free lunches for students this summer.

Earlier this month, Cuyahoga Falls started their Summer Meal Program.

RELATED:Summer Meals Program kicks off at Cuyahoga Falls schools

Summer Meals Program kicks off at Cuyahoga Falls schools

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.