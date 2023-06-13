Akron Public Schools to offer free meals for students this summer

Akron Public Schools announced that the district will be offering free meals for students all summer long.

From June 12 until August 4, students who meet income guidelines for reduced lunch will be able to get a free lunch.

The program will run daily except for holidays and the week of July 3.

To learn more information, including locations and times, click here.

Akron isn't the only district providing free lunches for students this summer.

Earlier this month, Cuyahoga Falls started their Summer Meal Program.

