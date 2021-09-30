Akron radio personality Tim Daugherty 'The Rock & Roll Authority' to leave WONE

AKRON, Ohio — Tim Daugherty, known by many in Akron as "The Rock & Roll Authority," is departing Rubber City Radio Group's classic rock station WONE after more than 30 years.

One of the original on-air personalities of WONE after it's transition from an easy listening format to the current rock format, Daugherty's voice has been a staple of the local airwaves since Jan. 1, 1985. He also spent time as the WAKC TV 23 weatherman in addition to his other projects and adventures.

Tim Daugherty/WONE

Daugherty will be relocating to Portland, Oregon with his wife Sue Wilson, who left Rubber City Radio Group's country station WQMX in 2018.

Over his years with WONE, Daugherty has held numerous positions and his voice was heard on every shift, having worked mornings, afternoons, evenings, and overnights throughout his career. He currently can be heard weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Daugherty's last day at WONE will be Oct. 13.

"I'm proud of all the accomplishments, the great folks I've worked with, on air & off, all the great music & listeners I've met along the way. You'll stay in my heart forever," Daugherty wrote on Facebook.

