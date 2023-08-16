Akron residents praise speed tables, call for more permanent traffic calming methods in the city

AKRON, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow Through and dive deeper into the stories that impact you and your community.

We are going beyond, telling you what happened, and returning to see if the change has been made.

In June, the City of Akron was working to install several speed tables in nearly a dozen different locations.

City leaders say resident safety was a top priority.

The speed tables were made possible through a pilot program.

It all comes after residents reported dangerous driving conditions and people speeding through neighborhoods.

Traffic studies showed the same.

News 5 is circling back and asking city officials and residents if the speed tables are actually effective?

Residents say at this point they are doing the job and the placement of them has literally forced traffic to slow down.

They now want them to be a permanent fixture.

Akron leaders are working through the process.

"We want our community to be safe," Deacon Kaiser Gary, House of Prayer for All People, said.

Gary's place of worship "House of Prayer for All People" is his personal oasis.

But the South Akron community staple has often been interrupted by constant traffic with drivers flying through the neighborhood and speeding along S. Balch Street.

"Speed on our streets is a killer. There's children that are getting run over," Gary said.

Back in June—News 5 introduced you to Alex Beyer who echoed those same concerns along Maple Street, just down the road.

His daily walks with his dog had him constantly looking out for distracted and speeding drivers.

“It’s crazy. People are always flying. Especially around this corner right here," Beyer said.

Since our story aired, the City of Akron continued its speed calming plan and installed large speed tables at both locations and nearly a dozen different problem spots across town.

Gary says they have changed the dynamic of the area.

For once, he says he can now safely cross the street.

"Do I think they're working in this area? I think they're working absolutely," Gary said.

City of Akron leaders say the speed tables are effective.

Our News 5 camera was positioned along both Maple and S. Balch streets and captured dozens of drivers reducing their speed limits.

They continued to slow down after they drove over the tables.

Neighbors say they'd like to see more permanently installed across town.

Data shows average speeds were six miles per hour slower after the speed tables were installed.

"You know, anything that is gonna reduce speeds on our city streets is gonna make things safer both for pedestrians, for cyclists, for the drivers, you know, for the people that live on that corridor," Michelle DiFiore, Development Engineering Manager City of Akron, said.

DiFiore says more than 50% of residents surveyed support the speed tables.

To date this year, the city has received more than 400 requests for traffic calming methods on city streets.

"We're hopeful that, you know, people start to think about if they are speeding and maybe it reduces their speed even as they leave those speed tables," DiFiore said.

Gary agrees.

"I think they're great! They should be done all over the city," Gary said.

The city is now also starting a second pilot program of solar speed signs.

Those are the signs that flash your speed at you.

The City of Akron officials say the speed tables will ultimately be removed in October before winter hits.

They are working to secure more funding for them to return next year.

There is a survey right now where you can provide your feedback. To submit a traffic calming request, click here: City of Akron Traffic Calming Request (arcgis.com)

As for if the speed tables can become a permanent fixture-- It would take funding to make it happen.

In addition, engineering is a large part of the process too as they are only in for a temporary window of time.

"We have to look into drainage. How do we handle drainage? What do we do in the winter? We are still evaluating," DiFiore said.

DiFiore says they plan to submit a capital improvement request to reinstall more temporary speed tables next year.

But that too depends on the budget.