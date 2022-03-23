Akron installing 28 speed tables throughout the city's 10 wards

AKRON, Ohio — After an initial trial run of installing speed tables in Akron neighborhoods in 2020, the city is rolling out the second installment of 28 speed tables throughout Akron’s 10 wards.

Unlike speed bumps, the speed tables have tapered ends and long flat tops to accommodate the wheelbase of most cars. The tables will be bolted and glued into place on street surfaces.

During the 2020 pilot program, the city reported a 23% reduction in the number of speeders from 90% to 67% of traffic.

“Speeding in residential areas is one of the most common concerns we hear from Akron residents, and with the successful testing of the speed tables in several neighborhoods, we can now implement the program throughout all of Akron’s wards,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a news release. “We wanted to implement these traffic calming devices last year and unfortunately the pandemic pushed back the delivery of the tables to the extent that we were unable to install them until this spring. I’m excited to get these out in the community now and start to see a difference made for these neighborhoods and residents.”

Data from the Akron Police Department helped determine where the 28 speed tables would be placed. Installation began on March 21 and is expected to occur a few days a week. The city estimates it will take nine to 12 weeks to complete installation.

With the pilot study showing that sometimes more than one table is needed for sustained speed reduction, the streets and wards targeted for speed table installations include: Crosby Street (2) and Maple Street in Ward 1, Gorge Boulevard (2) in Ward 2, W. Miller Ave. (2) and Diagonal Road (2) in Ward 3, Storer Avenue (2) and Wildwood Avenue (2) in Ward 4, Inman Street (2) in Ward 5, Wedgewood Drive (2) in Ward 6, N. Firestone Boulevard (2) in Ward 7, Garman Road (2) and Castle Boulevard (4) in Ward 8, Florida Avenue in Ward 9 and Adelaide Boulevard (2) in Ward 10.

All tables will be removed before winter. Residents who would like to suggest potential locations for future speed table installations can visit the AMATS feedback website and leave a comment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.