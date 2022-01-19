Akron residents still snowed in, city plowing 'third priority' streets

AKRON, Ohio — Some Akron residents who live on the lesser plowed "third priority" streets are struggling to get out from the winter storm this week.

The city said unforseen staffing issues with night crews have pushed back the effort to get all the streets plowed in a timely manner. The city plans to plow and salt every road, there is just a delay in getting to all of the streets.

The city asks anyone who is parked on the road to move their car, if possible, to allow plows through.

"We understand how frustrating it can be to wait while our crews are working hard to get to all city of Akron streets. We appreciate all of your patience and kind words for our crews and city workers," the city said.

