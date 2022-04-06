Akron RubberDucks gear up for season opener with stadium renovations, seating upgrades

AKRON, Ohio — Opening Day is right around the corner and down in Akron, preparations are underway as the RubberDucks prepare for their season opener.

Tuesday afternoon the organization hosted the media to show off what fans can expect at Canal Park this season.

The ballpark itself is turning 25-years-old this season and to celebrate fans will notice new seats throughout the entire seating bowl. The RubberDucks replaced all 7,630 seats at Canal Park and in doing so, they created some new premium seating experiences with the upgrades.

Beginning with the first five rows behind home plate, and the first two rows behind the dugouts, fans will notice new cushioned seats with orange backs called Diamond seats. Fans who purchase Diamond seats will receive exclusive access to the Champions Club.

News 5 Cleveland. Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

Formerly The Game Grill and Bar, the Champions Club will provide fans with a renovated gathering area in right field.

“We’re very diligent about making sure we’re putting money back into the ballpark each and every year,” said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Jim Pfander. “It’s not only private invested funds with our ownership group and Ken Babby, but of course a great partnership with the City of Akron.”

Tickets from the Diamond seats range from $20-$25, but fans can save a few bucks by purchasing them more than a day in advance of the game.

Additionally, the RubberDucks are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their Extreme Food Menu. Another Cheesy Canal Pork Dog, the PopCONE Chicken and Never Sausage a Thing join the rotation of spectacular food offerings at Canal Park.

“The screamer is back, the ‘nice to meet you’ burger is back, All of the fan-favorites will be here,” said assistant director of food and beverage Madison Smith.

The team itself is coming off a Double-A Northeast Division Championship, the only such of its kind as MLB reverted to class-named divisions last year.

This season the RubberDucks are back in the Eastern League following the one-year hiatus.

The RubberDucks begin the season on the road in Erie taking on the Sea Wolves this weekend before returning home to Canal Park on April 12 for their home opener at 7:05 against Reading.

