Akron RubberDucks will become Los Perros Calientes de Akron for 5 games to pay homage to Hispanic community

AKRON, Ohio — For five games this season, The Akron RubberDucks will become Los Perros Calientes de Akron.

The team says the name change is part of “unique and fun” promotions that are synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks. In this case, “Los Perros Calientes” continues the tradition and is a nod to Greater Akron’s Hispanic community.

Hot Dogs are a fan favorite and “Los Perros Calientes” pays homage to the food and fun at Canal Park.

A spokesperson for the team said the Akron RubberDucks wore the Perros Calientes identity five times in 2021. As the season went on, they adjusted the fan experience based on feedback from the team’s Latin players and the community.

In 2021, the Akron RubberDucks joined the Copa de la Diversion, which is season-long event series that embraces the culture and values that resonate with participating local Hispanic and Latino communities.

“After our first season as a part of Copa, we look forward to growing our Los Perros Calientes brand in 2022,” RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. “It has been a great experience learning from the community and the team about how to improve these nights. I think we have some great things planned for our Perros Calientes games this season.”

The RubberDucks will wear the Perros Calientes identity for five games, starting Wednesday, May 11, and are planning for more ways to improve and expand on the nights.

The public can purchase Perros Calientes merchandise online.

