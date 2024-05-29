Akron School Board will be adding levy to November ballot

For the first time in more than a decade, voters in the Akron Public School District will be asked to approve new taxes to pay for daily expenses and build a new North High School.

The school board voted on Tuesday to put an operating levy and a bond issue on the November ballot.

The board says the 7.6-mill levy would help fund the district's daily spending.

The 1.3-mill bond would pay for the new building.

This decision comes one week after the board agreed to eliminate 285 jobs throughout the district.

