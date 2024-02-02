Watch Now
Akron Schools not moving forward with Varsity Tutors

Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 01, 2024
Akron public schools will not move forward with its contract with Varsity Tutors LLC, the district announced at Thursday’s special meeting.

Akron Superintendent Michael Robinson says this is because the program's deadline for Akron to proceed was today.

Robinson issued the following statement Thursday night:

Last week, we told you the teachers' union filed a lawsuit against Robinson and the board, alleging the board improperly used an executive session to discuss entering that contract and then edited the public meeting video.

The Akron Education Association said that the lawsuit will be amended to remove the portion challenging varsity tutors but that they'll continue to fight to expose the individuals responsible for what they call tampering and editing the Jan. 8 video.

