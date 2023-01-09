Akron teachers avoid strike and come to tentative agreement after negotiations over the weekend

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Education Association and the Akron Board of Education have made a tentative agreement after days of contract negotiations, union members confirmed with News 5's Bob Jones.

Akron teachers will NOT be going on strike Monday. Tentative agreement was reached this evening. @WEWS — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) January 9, 2023

AEA sent out the following message to members:

We are pleased to announce that we have a TENTATIVE AGREEMENT after a long weekend at 10 N. Main. Please report to your school on Monday! Remember, we still need to support our community members at the Safe School Rally before the BOE meeting tomorrow at 5:30 PM and are requesting you arrive by 4:30. Please plan accordingly: wear blue, arrive early, and carpool when you can. We understand it is going to be a large crowd. We will be sharing all of the details of the agreement at our ratification meeting, the date to be announced. Akron Education Association

APS Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack released this statement following the negotiation:

I am pleased to report that we have reached a tentative agreement with leaders of the Akron Education Association (AEA), so our students can report to school Monday in person, as usual. Because of the hard work and commitment of both sides, our students will experience no interruption in their classroom experience. To our families, community, staff, and administrators who have supported our joint efforts toward this resolution, we appreciate you. Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack

The Akron Board of Education President Dr. N.J. Akbar also put out a statement after the tentative agreement was made:

I am pleased to report that the Akron Board of Education has reached a tentative agreement with leaders of the Akron Education Association (AEA), so our students can report to school tomorrow.



While I cannot share details yet, we want everyone in Akron Public Schools and the Akron community to know that we have reached this agreement in the best interest of our students and in honor and recognition of the dedication our teachers share in achieving increased student outcomes. There was never a question from this board that our teachers deserved more – we hold that same value.



We believe this agreement is best for our district at this time and will require us to focus on the future, together. We are all APS and together, we can and will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our young scholars.



I'd like to personally thank all of our families, the Akron community, APS staff, and administrators who have supported our collective efforts to enable our students to continue in-person education. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of our district. N.J. Akbar, Ph.D. board president

Details of the agreement will be shared at the ratification meeting.

