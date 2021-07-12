Akron woman shot in her home by stray bullet

AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old woman in Akron was shot last week by a stray bullet that went through her second story wall and hit her in the abdomen.

It happened on Friday, July 9 around 9:30 p.m. in the 30 block of West Mildred Street.

According to police, the woman was with her two young children when the bullet entered her home and struck her. Responding officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the woman to a nearby hospital. She was last known to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown number of people exchanged gunfire near West Dalton Street and Wall Street, police said. Two cars were also struck by bullets. Numerous shell casings were recovered.

Authorities believe the woman was not the "intended target."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

The matter remains under investigation.

