Akron Zoo announces return of Murder Mystery event

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 18, 2023
Have you ever wanted to solve a murder? Well, now the Akron Zoo is giving guests the opportunity to do just that.

On July 29 from 6-9:30 p.m., guests will be able to rummage the zoo and interview suspects to try and find the murderer.

The mystery takes place in 1930, and guests are encouraged to wear 1920s or 1930s costumes.

Anyone who correctly guesses the murderer will be entered in a raffle to win tickets to the zoo's Pints 'n Penguins event.

Tickets start at $31 for members and $36 for non-members and include one drink ticket.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

