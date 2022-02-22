Akron Zoo to offer free admission to anyone wearing orange during third annual Inclusion Days

AKRON, Ohio — Next month, the Akron Zoo will hold its third annual Inclusion Days event to celebrate National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The event is from March 5 to 7. Anyone wearing orange to the zoo will be admitted at no charge. Additionally, on March 5, the zoo will hold sensory activities for visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It is an honor to join forces with Summit DD again this year with Inclusion Days,” said Akron Zoo President and CEO Doug Piekarz. “We strive to make everyone feel welcome at the Akron Zoo, and through partnerships like this, we continue to progress in our diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion initiatives.”

Inclusion Days was created by the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board as "a way to spread the message of inclusion and show support for people of all abilities."

"We’re excited to celebrate Inclusion Day with the Akron Zoo again this year,” expressed Summit DD Superintendent, Lisa Kamlowsky. “Because of partners like the Akron Zoo, our impact goes beyond the support we provide to people with disabilities and their families. Collaborations like this help us reach and influence all citizens, ultimately making Summit County a community where everyone can feel included.”

The zoo is open year-round. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and standard admission is $9 for adults and free for children under 2 years old. Parking is $5. Visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550 for more information.

