Akron's community-owned magazine The Devil Strip ends operations

AKRON, Ohio — Akron's community-owned magazine The Devil Strip ended its operations as of Monday, citing lack of funding as the reason.

The magazine was a co-op, collectively owned by readers and workers, that delivered local news about the Akron community in both a digital format and a monthly print edition.

On Friday, staff at The Devil Strip was informed by the Board of Directors that there were not sufficient funds to continue operating the magazine. As of Monday, all of the staff was laid off.

"We are thankful to our readers, members, advertisers, contributors, drivers, local businesses, sources, and trade and media partners for the support you've given us over the years. This work has always been about Akron. We are devastated that it is ending so abruptly," The Devil Strip staff wrote in a statement announcing the news.

The Devil Strip partnered with News 5 on our Home in Akron series, which was part of a local media collaborative informed by a series of 2019 town hall meetings across Akron, exploring the complex issues confronting Akron’s housing and rental markets and the impact on citizens and the city’s goal of growing its population.

With operations ended, staff at The Devil Strip left a parting message to its readers and the Akron community.

"The Devil Strip has always been dedicated to bringing the community together and making the city a better place. That mission doesn't have to end with us," staff wrote. "Carry this into the world, and continue to work to make this city a better place for you and your neighbors. All for the love of Akron."

