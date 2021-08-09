Akron's historic Civic Theater preps for its grand-reopening after undergoing major renovations

AKRON, Ohio — After nearly 16-months since its last major show, the historic Akron Civic Theater is gearing up for its grand reopening.

The theater closed its doors last year because of COVID-19.

The theater is wrapping its $19 million makeover that started nearly two decades ago. Now, the project is complete thanks to $9 million in new renovations made possible by the "Staging the Future” campaign. The money helped restore the grand lobby and arcade, construct a new box office, administrative offices and a 220-seat club venue. Plans to build a deck outside overlooking Lock 3 Park are also in the works in addition to a large video wall for community events.

Mayor Dan Horrigan told News 5 back in April the changes are the start to revitalizing the city.

“These additions of the civic has a bright future and is poised to become even more of a destination than it already is. As a civic has undergone a historic transformation, so is downtown, and we're on the cusp of a very promising chapter in our city's history.”

Akron’s promising chapter also includes growing its entertainment scene starting with the Akron Civic Theater taking over operations at the Goodyear Theater on East Market Street.

Here is the schedule list of events happening this week:

On Monday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 pm, Hidden Tr3sures presents An Evening of Creative Expression. This event is free and open to the public. Hidden Tr3sures owner Sharetta Howze will host an evening of art, theater, group-sharing and self-expression with a focus on maintaining a healthy mind, body and spirit.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 pm, patrons will enjoy an evening of jazz guitar with the Dan Wilson Trio. This event is free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 pm, Marc Lee Shannon, guitarist with Michael Stanley’s back-up group The Resonators, will perform. Tickets are Free.

On Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 pm, An Evening With Neil Zaza will feature an evening of soaring instrumentals. Well known for his technical accuracy and the adaptation of classical works by Bach and Mozart into his own blend of guitar instrumentals, Zaza's versatility has been showcased worldwide in concerts as well as on his own solo albums. Tickets are $20.

On Friday, Aug. 13 at 8:00 pm, The Scenic Route will perform. Tickets are $15.

